In recent trading session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw 2,089,548 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.86 trading at -$0.02 or -0.17% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $9.87 Billion. That current trading price of TEVA’s stock is at a discount of -55.3% from its 52-week high price of $13.76 and is indicating a premium of 29.46% from its 52-week low price of $6.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.58 in the current quarter.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.17%, in the last five days TEVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $9.47-6 price level, adding 6.42% to its value on the day. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s shares saw a change of -9.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.72% in past 5-day. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) showed a performance of -25.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.57 Million shares which calculate 2.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +91.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.71% for stock’s current value.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.09 Billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.4 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $4.26 Billion and $4.47 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -4% while estimating it to be -1.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 59.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.2%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 631 institutions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at TEVA for having 130.13 Million shares of worth $1.6 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 43.43 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $535.51 Million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 56229075 shares of worth $693.3 Million or 5.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 49.4 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $609.15 Million in the company or a holder of 4.52% of company’s stock.