In recent trading session, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) saw 2,018,158 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.83 trading at $0.91 or 7.67% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $653.3 Million. That current trading price of IPOB’s stock is at a discount of -3.43% from its 52-week high price of $13.27 and is indicating a premium of 17.77% from its 52-week low price of $10.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 429.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 341.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is LH Capital Markets, LLC, which was holding about 2.65 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.14 Million.

On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 499998 shares of worth $5.87 Million or 1.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.65 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $66.39 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.