For Service Properties Trust (SVC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.37 in the current quarter.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.89%, in the last five days SVC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $9.15-7 price level, adding 7.16% to its value on the day. Service Properties Trust’s shares saw a change of -65.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.85% in past 5-day. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) showed a performance of 6.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.82 Million shares which calculate 1.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +64.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.01% for stock’s current value.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Service Properties Trust is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -27.7% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -45.5% while that of industry is -4.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -254.2% in the current quarter and calculating -255.6% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -42% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $294.29 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $350.7 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $599.77 Million and $580.91 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -50.9% while estimating it to be -39.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

SVC Dividends

With an annual yield of 13.06%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 9.3%.