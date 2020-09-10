In last trading session, SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw 1,517,225 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.05 trading at $0.48 or 2.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.24 Billion. That closing price of SLQT’s stock is at a discount of -44.64% from its 52-week high price of $29 and is indicating a premium of 21.4% from its 52-week low price of $15.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +59.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 24.69% for stock’s current value.

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $119.64 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $111.63 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 108% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.7%