For Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.5 in the current quarter.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.58%, in the last five days RTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $63.20- price level, adding 3.75% to its value on the day. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s shares saw a change of -31.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.89% in past 5-day. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) showed a performance of -5.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.76 Million shares which calculate 1.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $78.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $62 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $101. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +66.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2.45% for stock’s current value.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Raytheon Technologies Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -6.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -62.59% while that of industry is -18.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -77.4% in the current quarter and calculating -61.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -17.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.06 Billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.26 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $19.5 Billion and $19.55 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -22.7% while estimating it to be -16.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.25%

RTX Dividends

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.19%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.9 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.49%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2333 institutions for Raytheon Technologies Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RTX for having 128.69 Million shares of worth $7.93 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 127.18 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.84 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 43214886 shares of worth $2.66 Billion or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.52 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.88 Billion in the company or a holder of 2% of company’s stock.