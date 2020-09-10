In last trading session, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) saw 1,161,723 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.56 trading at -$0.21 or -1.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.2 Billion. That closing price of CLI’s stock is at a discount of -76.18% from its 52-week high price of $23.89 and is indicating a premium of 9.59% from its 52-week low price of $12.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 721.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.53%, in the last five days CLI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the stock touched $14.37- price level, adding 5.64% to its value on the day. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s shares saw a change of -41.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.27% in past 5-day. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) showed a performance of 1.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.57 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +121.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.13% for stock’s current value.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -24.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.54% while that of industry is -4.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 93.8% in the current quarter and calculating 95.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $97.19 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $91.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $131.88 Million and $86.67 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -26.3% while estimating it to be 5.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 239% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.73%

CLI Dividends

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 28 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.81%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.8 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.38%.