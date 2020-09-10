In last trading session, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw 1,462,792 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.53 trading at $2.74 or 5.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.22 Billion. That closing price of KL’s stock is at a discount of -5.79% from its 52-week high price of $57.69 and is indicating a premium of 66.95% from its 52-week low price of $18.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.29%, in the last five days KL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the stock touched $54.64- price level, adding 0.2% to its value on the day. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 23.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.79% in past 5-day. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) showed a performance of 3.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.39 Million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $57.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $48 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $64.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +18.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.98% for stock’s current value.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

KL Dividends

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.97%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.5 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.99% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 543 institutions for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at KL for having 19.27 Million shares of worth $794.63 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 12.78 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $526.88 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15235269 shares of worth $628.3 Million or 5.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.7 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $193.83 Million in the company or a holder of 1.7% of company’s stock.