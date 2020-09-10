In last trading session, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw 1,043,020 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.8. Company’s recent per share price level of $125.97 trading at $4.88 or 4.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.75 Billion. That closing price of IAC’s stock is at a discount of -9.53% from its 52-week high price of $137.97 and is indicating a premium of 20.44% from its 52-week low price of $100.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.55 in the current quarter.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $155.72 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $137 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $175. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +38.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8.76% for stock’s current value.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IAC/InterActiveCorp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +134.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is -24.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -389.5% in the current quarter and calculating -662.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -38.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $751.09 Million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $735.64 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.25 Billion and $1.22 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -39.8% while estimating it to be -39.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.69%