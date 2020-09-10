In last trading session, Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) saw 1,085,166 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.76 trading at $0.08 or 0.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.05 Billion. That closing price of GFF’s stock is at a discount of -46.75% from its 52-week high price of $27.53 and is indicating a premium of 51.23% from its 52-week low price of $9.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 416.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 369.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Griffon Corporation (GFF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.43%, in the last five days GFF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $22.64- price level, adding 17.14% to its value on the day. Griffon Corporation’s shares saw a change of -7.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.61% in past 5-day. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) showed a performance of -21.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.46 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +70.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 49.25% for stock’s current value.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Griffon Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +30.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.74% while that of industry is -17.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -7.5% in the current quarter and calculating -5.6% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $589.73 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $556.23 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $574.16 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.7%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 212.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 256.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.41%

GFF Dividends

Griffon Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 30 and July 30, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.61%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.3 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.37%.

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.8% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 201 institutions for Griffon Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GFF for having 5.97 Million shares of worth $110.59 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gamco Investors Inc, which was holding about 4.39 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81.26 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2659008 shares of worth $49.24 Million or 4.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.04 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $37.8 Million in the company or a holder of 3.68% of company’s stock.