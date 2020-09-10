In recent trading session, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) saw 1,294,306 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.02 trading at -$0.13 or -1.82% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.27 Billion. That current trading price of FNB’s stock is at a discount of -84.19% from its 52-week high price of $12.93 and is indicating a premium of 28.06% from its 52-week low price of $5.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.82%, in the last five days FNB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $7.83-1 price level, adding 10.47% to its value on the day. F.N.B. Corporation’s shares saw a change of -44.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.15% in past 5-day. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) showed a performance of -12.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.83 Million shares which calculate 2.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +42.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 13.96% for stock’s current value.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that F.N.B. Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -14.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.03% while that of industry is -24.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -32.3% in the current quarter and calculating -23.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $309.56 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $319.87 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $309.8 Million and $300.48 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -0.1% while estimating it to be 6.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

FNB Dividends

F.N.B. Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 15 and October 19, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 6.64%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.48 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.01%.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.43% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 441 institutions for F.N.B. Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FNB for having 34.55 Million shares of worth $259.1 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 32.71 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $245.36 Million.

On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10669258 shares of worth $80.02 Million or 3.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.2 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $68.97 Million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.