In last trading session, Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) saw 4,203,617 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.91 trading at $0.41 or 5.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.93 Billion. That closing price of CDE’s stock is at a discount of -16.94% from its 52-week high price of $9.25 and is indicating a premium of 74.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.47%, in the last five days CDE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $8.18-3 price level, adding 3.3% to its value on the day. Coeur Mining, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.61% in past 5-day. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) showed a performance of -7.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.69 Million shares which calculate 1.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +39.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.02% for stock’s current value.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -510.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%