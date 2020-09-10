In last trading session, ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw 1,043,976 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.57 trading at $0.07 or 4.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.03 Million. That closing price of CNET’s stock is at a discount of -29.94% from its 52-week high price of $2.04 and is indicating a premium of 65.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 868Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 741.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (CNET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.33%, in the last five days CNET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 0.95% to its value on the day. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.74% in past 5-day. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) showed a performance of 11.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 274.7 Million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 298.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +298.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 298.09% for stock’s current value.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 91.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%