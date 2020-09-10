In last trading session, China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) saw 1,412,512 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.44 trading at $0.22 or 9.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.47 Million. That closing price of CREG’s stock is at a discount of -203.28% from its 52-week high price of $7.4 and is indicating a premium of 34.43% from its 52-week low price of $1.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 93.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 686.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.91%, in the last five days CREG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the stock touched $2.69-9 price level, adding 9.29% to its value on the day. China Recycling Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of -12.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.41% in past 5-day. China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) showed a performance of -15.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.93 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $350 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14244.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $350 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $350. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +14244.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 14244.26% for stock’s current value.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%