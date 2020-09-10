In last trading session, Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) saw 1,349,208 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.8. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.09 trading at -$0.01 or -0.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.4 Million. That closing price of CARV’s stock is at a discount of -277.18% from its 52-week high price of $22.97 and is indicating a premium of 79.47% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 487.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.16%, in the last five days CARV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the stock touched $6.93-1 price level, adding 12.12% to its value on the day. Carver Bancorp, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 150.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.84% in past 5-day. Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) showed a performance of -10.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 146.6 Million shares which calculate 63.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $300 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4826.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $300 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $300. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +4826.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4826.11% for stock’s current value.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%