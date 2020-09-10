In last trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) saw 4,455,069 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.77 trading at $0.49 or 2.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.69 Billion. That closing price of VICI’s stock is at a discount of -20.95% from its 52-week high price of $28.75 and is indicating a premium of 58.56% from its 52-week low price of $9.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.34 in the current quarter.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.1%, in the last five days VICI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the stock touched $23.91- price level, adding 0.59% to its value on the day. VICI Properties Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.71% in past 5-day. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) showed a performance of 3.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.43 Million shares which calculate 6.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +34.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.45% for stock’s current value.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that VICI Properties Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +15.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.46% while that of industry is -4.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.7% in the current quarter and calculating 104.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $308.62 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $330.85 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $222.51 Million and $237.54 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.7% while estimating it to be 39.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.3%

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and November 04, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.2%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.19 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 116.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 116.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 499 institutions for VICI Properties Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. is the top institutional holder at VICI for having 59.61 Million shares of worth $1.2 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 58.32 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.18 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Capital Income Builder, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 18076973 shares of worth $314.9 Million or 3.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.2 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $286.71 Million in the company or a holder of 2.66% of company’s stock.