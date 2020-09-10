In recent trading session, Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw 2,971,579 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.18 trading at -$0.03 or -1.36% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $36Billion. That current trading price of SAN’s stock is at a discount of -102.75% from its 52-week high price of $4.42 and is indicating a premium of 12.84% from its 52-week low price of $1.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.36%, in the last five days SAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 04 when the stock touched $2.28-3 price level, adding 3.29% to its value on the day. Banco Santander, S.A.’s shares saw a change of -46.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.15% in past 5-day. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) showed a performance of -1.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.43 Million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +74.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.26% for stock’s current value.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.37%