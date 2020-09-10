In last trading session, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) saw 1,179,793 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.26 trading at -$0.87 or -14.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $135.53 Million. That closing price of AGTC’s stock is at a discount of -98.1% from its 52-week high price of $10.42 and is indicating a premium of 56.46% from its 52-week low price of $2.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 577.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 398.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.48 in the current quarter.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -14.19%, in the last five days AGTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $6.47-1 price level, adding 18.75% to its value on the day. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares saw a change of 16.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.33% in past 5-day. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) showed a performance of -4.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.5 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 189.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +394.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 42.59% for stock’s current value.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +36.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1754.55% while that of industry is 12.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.2% in the current quarter and calculating 28.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -93.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66 institutions for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AGTC for having 1.6 Million shares of worth $8.85 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Interwest Venture Management Co., which was holding about 1.46 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.07 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 592980 shares of worth $3.29 Million or 2.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 483.46 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.68 Million in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.