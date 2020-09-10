In last trading session, Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) saw 1,861,096 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.41 trading at $0.03 or 1.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.03 Million. That closing price of AKER’s stock is at a discount of -427.8% from its 52-week high price of $12.72 and is indicating a premium of 35.68% from its 52-week low price of $1.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.26%, in the last five days AKER remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the stock touched $2.77-1 price level, adding 13% to its value on the day. Akers Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.02% in past 5-day. Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) showed a performance of -59.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 177.69 Million shares which calculate 138.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $768 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31767.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $768 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $768. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +31767.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 31767.22% for stock’s current value.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%