In recent trading session, Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) saw 1,540,373 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.81 trading at $0 or -0.68% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $258.38 Million. That current trading price of TELL’s stock is at a discount of -1018.52% from its 52-week high price of $9.06 and is indicating a premium of 17.28% from its 52-week low price of $0.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tellurian Inc. (TELL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.68%, in the last five days TELL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $0.915 price level, adding 11.78% to its value on the day. Tellurian Inc.’s shares saw a change of -88.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.44% in past 5-day. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) showed a performance of -15.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.25 Million shares which calculate 4.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 267.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +640.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -87.65% for stock’s current value.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tellurian Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -11.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.43% while that of industry is -3.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.9% in the current quarter and calculating 47.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.24 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.37 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $9.34 Million and $9.14 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -22.5% while estimating it to be 2.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.1%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 178 institutions for Tellurian Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TELL for having 10.29 Million shares of worth $11.84 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.01 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.36 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4487707 shares of worth $5.16 Million or 1.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.02 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.48 Million in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.