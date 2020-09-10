In last trading session, 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) saw 1,019,588 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.05 trading at $0.7 or 20.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $174.16 Million. That closing price of WBAI’s stock is at a discount of -183.95% from its 52-week high price of $11.5 and is indicating a premium of 38.02% from its 52-week low price of $2.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 101.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 59.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 500.com Limited (WBAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.9%, in the last five days WBAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the stock touched $4.23-4 price level, adding 4.26% to its value on the day. 500.com Limited’s shares saw a change of -52.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.54% in past 5-day. 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) showed a performance of 6.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.24 Million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

500.com Limited (WBAI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.75%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.99% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27 institutions for 500.com Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. SC China Holding Ltd is the top institutional holder at WBAI for having 3.5 Million shares of worth $13.49 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 278.67 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.07 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 161675 shares of worth $459.16 Thousand or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 28.49 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $123.66 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.