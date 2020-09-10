In recent trading session, Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT) saw 1,666,978 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.91 trading at -$0.04 or -2.05% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $22.53 Million. That current trading price of EDNT’s stock is at a discount of -172.25% from its 52-week high price of $5.2 and is indicating a premium of 30.89% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 125.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 371.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.05%, in the last five days EDNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $2.22 price level, adding 14.41% to its value on the day. Edison Nation, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.03% in past 5-day. Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT) showed a performance of -42.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 95.09 Million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -67.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 83.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Edison Nation, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at EDNT for having 368Thousand shares of worth $1.12 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 20.4 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.22 Thousand.