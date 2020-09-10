In recent trading session, Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) saw 4,457,321 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.38 or 33.04% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $35.84 Million. That current trading price of RENN’s stock is at a discount of -259.48% from its 52-week high price of $5.5 and is indicating a premium of 70.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 576.68 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 113.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Renren Inc. (RENN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 33.04%, in the last five days RENN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $2.065 price level, adding 23.49% to its value on the day. Renren Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.47% in past 5-day. Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) showed a performance of -42.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53.77 Million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 233.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +233.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 233.33% for stock’s current value.

Renren Inc. (RENN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 66.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%