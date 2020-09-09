MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 1,676,184 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $373.56 Million, closed the last trade at $1.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.61% during that session. The MNKD stock price is -52.15% off its 52-week high price of $2.48 and 50.92% above the 52-week low of $0.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Despite being -0.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the MNKD stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 6.86%. Year-to-date, MannKind Corporation shares have moved 26.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) have changed 2.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +145.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.37% from current levels.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MannKind Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.04%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 42.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.2%.