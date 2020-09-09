American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 6,864,434 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.19 Billion, closed the recent trade at $13.21 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.05% during that session. The AEO stock price is -36.34% off its 52-week high price of $18.01 and 50.49% above the 52-week low of $6.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Sporting 0.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the AEO stock price touched $13.76- or saw a rise of 4.98%. Year-to-date, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares have moved -11.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have changed 20.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +51.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -47.01% from current levels.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -123.65%, compared to -30.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -141% and -37.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.6%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $847.79 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.02 Billion for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.04 Billion and $1.07 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18.6% for the current quarter and -4.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -23.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -7.69%.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 09 and September 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 1.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.27%.