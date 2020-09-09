Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 5,720,435 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.13 Billion, closed the recent trade at $11.15 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 2.62% during that session. The ERIC stock price is -8.52% off its 52-week high price of $12.1 and 44.84% above the 52-week low of $6.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11Million shares.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Sporting 2.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the ERIC stock price touched $11.71- or saw a rise of 4.74%. Year-to-date, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares have moved 27.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have changed -4.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 418.18%, compared to 2.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.1% and 61.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.42 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.92 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.94 Billion and $6.9 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.1% for the current quarter and 14.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +133.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.3%.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.07 at a share yield of 0.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.74%.