Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 1,700,313 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.45 Million, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -6.82% during that session. The NBRV stock price is -397.22% off its 52-week high price of $2.685 and 10.19% above the 52-week low of $0.485. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

Despite being -6.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the NBRV stock price touched $0.6089 or saw a rise of 11.64%. Year-to-date, Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares have moved -59.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have changed -26.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 224.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +270.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 177.78% from current levels.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.3% and 65.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -41.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50.6%.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.41% with a share float percentage of 43.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nabriva Therapeutics plc having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.29 Million shares worth more than $9.64 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 9.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 5.45 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.68 Million and represent 3.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.83% shares in the company for having 11265029 shares of worth $7.6 Million while later fund manager owns 1.63 Million shares of worth $1.1 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.