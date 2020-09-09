Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 1,580,661 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.68 Billion, closed the last trade at $115.42 per share which meant it lost -$2.22 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The FTNT stock price is -31.65% off its 52-week high price of $151.95 and 39.18% above the 52-week low of $70.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.78.

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Despite being -1.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the FTNT stock price touched $134.4 or saw a rise of 14.12%. Year-to-date, Fortinet, Inc. shares have moved 8.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have changed -11.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $141.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $102 while the price target rests at a high of $206.51. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.63% from current levels.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortinet, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +27.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.27%, compared to 7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.4% and 14.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.7%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $638.94 Million for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $706.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $547.5 Million and $614.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.7% for the current quarter and 15% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +65.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -11.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.13%.

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.12% with a share float percentage of 94.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortinet, Inc. having a total of 921 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.54 Million shares worth more than $2.27 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.98 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.51 Billion and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 3912128 shares of worth $537.02 Million while later fund manager owns 3.41 Million shares of worth $468.08 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.