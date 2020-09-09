Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,929,722 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $214.28 Million, closed the last trade at $4.63 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 3.35% during that session. The XERS stock price is -165.44% off its 52-week high price of $12.29 and 69.33% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Sporting 3.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the XERS stock price touched $5.15-1 or saw a rise of 10.17%. Year-to-date, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -34.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) have changed 38.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 137.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +202.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 51.19% from current levels.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +130.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.83%, compared to 16.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.1% and 53.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +439.3%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.56 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $323Million and $1.86 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1311.8% for the current quarter and 238% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -66.6%.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.02% with a share float percentage of 59.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sessa Capital IM, L.P. with over 4.17 Million shares worth more than $11.1 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Sessa Capital IM, L.P. held 9.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 3.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.45 Million and represent 6.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 1283094 shares of worth $3.41 Million while later fund manager owns 1.28 Million shares of worth $3.4 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.76% of company’s outstanding stock.