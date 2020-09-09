Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 8,049,611 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -3.19% during that session. The HMY stock price is -32.12% off its 52-week high price of $7.61 and 69.44% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Despite being -3.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the HMY stock price touched $6.60-1 or saw a rise of 12.73%. Year-to-date, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares have moved 58.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) have changed -9.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.54 while the price target rests at a high of $11.7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +103.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -38.54% from current levels.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50.4%.