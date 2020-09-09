Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,430,829 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $261.7 Million, closed the last trade at $3.46 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 5.81% during that session. The GTX stock price is -265.32% off its 52-week high price of $12.64 and 27.75% above the 52-week low of $2.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.52.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) trade information

Sporting 5.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the GTX stock price touched $3.82-9 or saw a rise of 9.41%. Year-to-date, Garrett Motion Inc. shares have moved -65.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) have changed -40.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $6.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +87.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -42.2% from current levels.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Garrett Motion Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.89%, compared to -23% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4% and -35% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $691.47 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $773.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $781Million and $830Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.5% for the current quarter and -6.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.5%.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.81% with a share float percentage of 80.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Garrett Motion Inc. having a total of 505 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.69 Million shares worth more than $42.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sessa Capital IM, L.P., with the holding of over 7.32 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.53 Million and represent 9.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.19% shares in the company for having 4685103 shares of worth $25.96 Million while later fund manager owns 2.6 Million shares of worth $7.42 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.43% of company’s outstanding stock.