HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,388,453 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $322.05 Million, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.19% during that session. The HEXO stock price is -569.57% off its 52-week high price of $4.62 and 49.86% above the 52-week low of $0.346. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Sporting 1.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the HEXO stock price touched $0.715 or saw a rise of 3.76%. Year-to-date, HEXO Corp. shares have moved -56.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have changed -0.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.57 while the price target rests at a high of $1.84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +166.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.39% from current levels.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.