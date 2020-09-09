Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 31,635,263 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.93 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.03 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.07% during that session. The F stock price is -36.56% off its 52-week high price of $9.6 and 43.67% above the 52-week low of $3.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 65.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 71.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ford Motor Company (F) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Despite being -0.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the F stock price touched $7.17-2 or saw a rise of 2.09%. Year-to-date, Ford Motor Company shares have moved -24.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have changed 2.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 109.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.3% from current levels.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ford Motor Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -159.66%, compared to -31.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -58.8% and -258.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.7%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.97 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.16 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $33.93 Billion and $36.67 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.8% for the current quarter and -9.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -8.2%.