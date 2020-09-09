First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1,504,735 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.85 Billion, closed the last trade at $69.37 per share which meant it lost -$2.69 on the day or -3.73% during that session. The FSLR stock price is -18.02% off its 52-week high price of $81.87 and 58.96% above the 52-week low of $28.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.61.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Despite being -3.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the FSLR stock price touched $79.16- or saw a rise of 12.37%. Year-to-date, First Solar, Inc. shares have moved 23.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have changed -4.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $91. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.22% from current levels.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Solar, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +68.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.27%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 110.3% and -47% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $693.13 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $814.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $546.81 Million and $1.4 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.8% for the current quarter and -41.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -186.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.99%.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.94% with a share float percentage of 93.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Solar, Inc. having a total of 583 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 11.03 Million shares worth more than $546.22 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 10.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.71 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $480.62 Million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2% shares in the company for having 2122054 shares of worth $105.04 Million while later fund manager owns 2.06 Million shares of worth $101.84 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.