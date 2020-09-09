Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 7,374,926 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.38 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.13 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 2.58% during that session. The FCX stock price is -1.3% off its 52-week high price of $16.34 and 70.12% above the 52-week low of $4.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.34 Million shares.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Sporting 2.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the FCX stock price touched $16.34- or saw a rise of 1.04%. Year-to-date, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have moved 23.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have changed 15.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +74.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1550%, compared to 7.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1400% and 1050% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.3%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.48 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.94 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.31 Billion and $3.91 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.3% for the current quarter and 0.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -109.8%.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 21 and October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 3.48%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.17% with a share float percentage of 75.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. having a total of 982 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 160.4 Million shares worth more than $1.86 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 113.36 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.31 Billion and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 41486425 shares of worth $480Million while later fund manager owns 36.03 Million shares of worth $416.89 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.