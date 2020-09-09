ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,664,283 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $58.97 per share which meant it lost -$23.1 on the day or -28.15% during that session. The ACMR stock price is -93.1% off its 52-week high price of $113.87 and 78.79% above the 52-week low of $12.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 340.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 441.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Despite being -28.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the ACMR stock price touched $95.88- or saw a rise of 38.5%. Year-to-date, ACM Research, Inc. shares have moved 219.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -33.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have changed -42.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $121.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 106.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $95 while the price target rests at a high of $150. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +154.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.1% from current levels.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ACM Research, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +120.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.51%, compared to -0.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.2% and 17.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.47 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.71 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $33.43 Million and $24.61 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36% for the current quarter and 69.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +169% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.11% with a share float percentage of 29.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ACM Research, Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Indus Capital Partners, LLC with over 1.06 Million shares worth more than $65.97 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Indus Capital Partners, LLC held 6.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 550.21 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.31 Million and represent 3.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 294534 shares of worth $18.37 Million while later fund manager owns 278.7 Thousand shares of worth $17.38 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.