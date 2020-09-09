Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,108,377 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -3.42% during that session. The EQX stock price is -17.86% off its 52-week high price of $13.66 and 60.05% above the 52-week low of $4.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) trade information

Despite being -3.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the EQX stock price touched $13.39- or saw a rise of 13.44%. Year-to-date, Equinox Gold Corp. shares have moved 50.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) have changed -5.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.85 while the price target rests at a high of $20.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.38% from current levels.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.