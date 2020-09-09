Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 1,146,670 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.04 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.52 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 12.13% during that session. The KTRA stock price is -5.26% off its 52-week high price of $1.6 and 69.41% above the 52-week low of $0.465. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 363.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 407.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Sporting 12.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the KTRA stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 2.4%. Year-to-date, Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 106.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) have changed 34.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 246.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +163.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.58% from current levels.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.8%.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 68.36 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.02 Thousand and represent 0.6% of shares outstanding.