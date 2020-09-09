Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) has a beta value of 2 and has seen 1,405,642 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.6 Million, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.02% during that session. The SYN stock price is -36.36% off its 52-week high price of $0.75 and 54.55% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 711.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) trade information

Sporting 3.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the SYN stock price touched $0.6768 or saw a rise of 19.47%. Year-to-date, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. shares have moved 7.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) have changed -7.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 206.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 150.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +172.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 127.27% from current levels.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +38.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +75.9%.