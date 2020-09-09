Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,558,129 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $133.17 per share which meant it lost -$1.17 on the day or -0.87% during that session. The ZS stock price is -23% off its 52-week high price of $163.8 and 73.72% above the 52-week low of $35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Despite being -0.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the ZS stock price touched $163.8 or saw a rise of 18.7%. Year-to-date, Zscaler, Inc. shares have moved 186.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have changed 5.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $122.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $73 while the price target rests at a high of $198. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.18% from current levels.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $118.55 Million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $126.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $86.11 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.7% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +62.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.47%.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.08% with a share float percentage of 77.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zscaler, Inc. having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.69 Million shares worth more than $732.37 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $591.47 Million and represent 4.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 2028531 shares of worth $222.12 Million while later fund manager owns 1.78 Million shares of worth $194.9 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.