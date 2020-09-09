RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1,242,931 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $296.62 Million, closed the last trade at $8.41 per share which meant it gained $0.97 on the day or 13.04% during that session. The RDHL stock price is -20.93% off its 52-week high price of $10.17 and 61.24% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 272.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 357.52 Million shares.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Sporting 13.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the RDHL stock price touched $8.99-6 or saw a rise of 6.45%. Year-to-date, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares have moved 38.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have changed -3.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.63 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.4 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1729.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15.1%.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.91% with a share float percentage of 24.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RedHill Biopharma Ltd. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. with over 2.12 Million shares worth more than $14.19 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. held 6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ibex Investors LLC, with the holding of over 1.87 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.53 Million and represent 5.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 65400 shares of worth $469.57 Thousand while later fund manager owns 59.36 Thousand shares of worth $397.68 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.