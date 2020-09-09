B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) trade information

Sporting 3.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the BTG stock price touched $6.64-0 or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, B2Gold Corp. shares have moved 64.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) have changed -5.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $207.75 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $275.42 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $181.19 Million and $146.26 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.7% for the current quarter and 88.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -45.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.8%.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.17% with a share float percentage of 78.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with B2Gold Corp. having a total of 328 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 109.84 Million shares worth more than $624.97 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 106.96 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $608.61 Million and represent 10.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.48% shares in the company for having 57150260 shares of worth $325.18 Million while later fund manager owns 48.14 Million shares of worth $273.9 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.61% of company’s outstanding stock.