GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 2,067,080 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $361.74 Million, closed the last trade at $6.15 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 15.6% during that session. The GTT stock price is -156.42% off its 52-week high price of $15.77 and 35.93% above the 52-week low of $3.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 339.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 432.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) trade information

Sporting 15.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the GTT stock price touched $6.96-1 or saw a rise of 11.64%. Year-to-date, GTT Communications, Inc. shares have moved -45.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) have changed 11.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.82% from current levels.

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GTT Communications, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 289.71%, compared to 5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.9% and 6.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.5%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $417.85 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $418.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $433.8 Million and $420Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.7% for the current quarter and -0.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +60.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.7% with a share float percentage of 118.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GTT Communications, Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Spruce House Investment Management LLC with over 15.88 Million shares worth more than $129.54 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Spruce House Investment Management LLC held 26.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 3.81 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.09 Million and represent 6.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 1491606 shares of worth $11.86 Million while later fund manager owns 663.48 Thousand shares of worth $5.41 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.