Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has a beta value of 0.8 and has seen 4,768,796 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.49 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.08 per share which meant it lost -$2.2 on the day or -4.97% during that session. The CIEN stock price is -46.2% off its 52-week high price of $61.52 and 27.33% above the 52-week low of $30.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.63.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) trade information

Despite being -4.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the CIEN stock price touched $60.31- or saw a rise of 30.23%. Year-to-date, Ciena Corporation shares have moved -1.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) have changed -31.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $63. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.19% from current levels.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ciena Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +3.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.39%, compared to 41.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.6% and -3.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.2%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $826.28 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $773.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $967.99 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -14.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +80.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.9%.