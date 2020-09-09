Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1,599,129 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $983.24 Million, closed the last trade at $5.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.6% during that session. The CERS stock price is -37.37% off its 52-week high price of $7.94 and 53.11% above the 52-week low of $2.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cerus Corporation (CERS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Despite being -0.6% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the CERS stock price touched $6.43-1 or saw a rise of 10.19%. Year-to-date, Cerus Corporation shares have moved 36.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) have changed -18.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +73.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.41% from current levels.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cerus Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +11.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.61%, compared to 5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.1% and 16.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.55 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.87 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $22.8 Million and $26.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.2% for the current quarter and 24.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.5%.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.1% with a share float percentage of 67.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerus Corporation having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 21.76 Million shares worth more than $143.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 13.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.53 Million and represent 8.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.74% shares in the company for having 11199800 shares of worth $68.88 Million while later fund manager owns 10.23 Million shares of worth $62.93 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.16% of company’s outstanding stock.