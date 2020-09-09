Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 1,429,129 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.4 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -2.58% during that session. The SVM stock price is -12.5% off its 52-week high price of $8.91 and 81.06% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) trade information

Despite being -2.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the SVM stock price touched $8.91-1 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares have moved 39.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) have changed 7.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.61 while the price target rests at a high of $9.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.91% from current levels.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.32%.