Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) has a beta value of -1.13 and has seen 1,690,865 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $178.41 Million, closed the last trade at $13.13 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 3.71% during that session. The APT stock price is -216.76% off its 52-week high price of $41.59 and 75.63% above the 52-week low of $3.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.46.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) trade information

Sporting 3.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the APT stock price touched $14.20- or saw a rise of 7.54%. Year-to-date, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. shares have moved 282.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) have changed -28.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 147.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.5 while the price target rests at a high of $32.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +147.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 147.52% from current levels.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.51% with a share float percentage of 29.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 958.72 Thousand shares worth more than $16.97 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 744.31 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.17 Million and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.17% shares in the company for having 294661 shares of worth $5.22 Million while later fund manager owns 256.14 Thousand shares of worth $4.53 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.