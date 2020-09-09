Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has a beta value of -0.83 and has seen 17,741,453 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.03 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.28 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 33.33% during that session. The ASTC stock price is -239.91% off its 52-week high price of $7.75 and 57.02% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 134.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 295.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) trade information

Sporting 33.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 09 when the ASTC stock price touched $2.55 or saw a rise of 10.64%. Year-to-date, Astrotech Corporation shares have moved 26.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) have changed -28.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 84.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 996.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +996.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 996.49% from current levels.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +53.3%.