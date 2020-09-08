iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) has a beta value of -6 and has seen 18,090,861 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $336.62 Million, closed the last trade at $1.93 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.76% during that session. The IBIO stock price is -286.01% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 97.41% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) trade information

Sporting 3.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the IBIO stock price touched $2.17 or saw a rise of 11.06%. Year-to-date, iBio, Inc. shares have moved 675.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) have changed -56.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.1 while the price target rests at a high of $3.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +60.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60.62% from current levels.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38.7%.