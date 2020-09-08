Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 2,066,442 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.48 Million, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.98% during that session. The EARS stock price is -223.23% off its 52-week high price of $3.2 and 34.34% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

Despite being -1.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the EARS stock price touched $1.4 or saw a rise of 29.29%. Year-to-date, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares have moved -38.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) have changed -13.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1344.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.3 while the price target rests at a high of $14.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1344.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1344.44% from current levels.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +55.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +84.2%.