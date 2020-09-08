Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 4,800,289 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $594.91 Million, closed the recent trade at $38.97 per share which meant it gained $11.6 on the day or 42.36% during that session. The ALBO stock price is -25.74% off its 52-week high price of $49 and 71.11% above the 52-week low of $11.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 167.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 150.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.58.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) trade information

Sporting 42.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 08 when the ALBO stock price touched $49.00- or saw a rise of 21.33%. Year-to-date, Albireo Pharma, Inc. shares have moved 51.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have changed 55.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.08% from current levels.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Albireo Pharma, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +35.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.33%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.7% and -193% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.2%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.62 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.39 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.39 Million and $6.43 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17% for the current quarter and -62.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -28%.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.35% with a share float percentage of 76.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Albireo Pharma, Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 1.96 Million shares worth more than $51.92 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 13.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 1.91 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.68 Million and represent 12.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.44% shares in the company for having 1115000 shares of worth $25.04 Million while later fund manager owns 767.9 Thousand shares of worth $17.25 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.12% of company’s outstanding stock.